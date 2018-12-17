Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.08. About 884,935 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 103,091 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.28M, up from 98,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,813 shares to 162,807 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,795 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. CUTLER PAUL I also sold $1.93M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $3.07M were sold by ROBO JAMES L on Wednesday, September 5. 19,731 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $3.55M were sold by Sieving Charles E. 8,035 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T. $267,206 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. Shares for $2.92 million were sold by Silagy Eric E.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Howard Weil initiated the stock with “Sector Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 19 report. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 8 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 31. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson And invested in 206,167 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.92% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Company has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 7,945 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 0.06% or 14,079 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 4,079 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Omers Administration owns 526,110 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cbre Clarion Ltd reported 24,200 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Lc holds 1,298 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hrt Lc has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beck Management Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cushing Asset Management LP reported 19,258 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Salley has 1,900 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28 million for 28.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $66 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, May 16. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 3 report. Jefferies maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, October 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $63.0 target. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 45,809 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.28% or 18,100 shares. Strategic Fincl Services Inc invested in 0.32% or 35,853 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 97,033 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Moreover, New England Rech And Mngmt has 3.54% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hemenway Ltd Liability Com holds 40,074 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 14,911 are owned by Old Dominion Cap. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 44,200 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.05% or 12,708 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 23,926 were accumulated by Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 26,759 shares. The New York-based Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.28% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bath Savings Commerce holds 2.92% or 225,291 shares.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,226 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $47.40 million activity. 8,513 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $432,658 were sold by FARRELL MATTHEW. Tursi Louis sold 315,820 shares worth $18.03 million. $1.09M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by KATZ STEVEN J on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.07 million was sold by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. $966,650 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by SHEARER ROBERT K. 300,000 shares were sold by Craigie James, worth $19.93M.