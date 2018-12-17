Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 36,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,416 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54 million, up from 187,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 27.71 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump

Btim Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 0.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 5,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 805,672 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.83 million, up from 800,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 1.30M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “AT&T Debt in the Spotlight for Stock and Bond Holders – Barron’s” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T’s Stock and Bondholders Concerned About Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 13, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 24 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Saturday, September 5 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22. HSBC upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, March 28. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $4100 target. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 73,400 shares. Ashford Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,770 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 73,439 were reported by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 0.11% or 56,957 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 1% or 99,119 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21.36 million shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.57% or 36,447 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.47% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 127,565 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 22,636 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny accumulated 0.79% or 52,222 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $356.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,401 shares to 34,390 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 57,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,454 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $47.40 million activity. FARRELL MATTHEW sold 8,513 shares worth $432,658. The insider CUGINE STEVEN P sold 15,000 shares worth $986,589. Tursi Louis also sold $18.03 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares. 16,718 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $966,650 were sold by SHEARER ROBERT K. Another trade for 16,780 shares valued at $1.09M was sold by KATZ STEVEN J. 300,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $19.93 million were sold by Craigie James.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena Corporation (CIEN) CEO Gary Smith on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pro: Consumer Goods Stocks Surging In ‘Clear Change’ In Market Leadership – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If Youâ€™re Dying to Own BIDU Stock, Consider This ETF Instead – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 7,544 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.80 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 4,644 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,400 shares stake. Amer Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 94,085 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 9,850 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 10,484 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 166,337 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,601 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,979 shares. 9,901 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc. Illinois-based New England Research And Management has invested 3.54% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 257,354 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 83,449 shares or 0% of the stock.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3,639 shares to 492,073 shares, valued at $45.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,795 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, October 13. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Wednesday, April 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Wednesday, October 10 to “Sell” rating.