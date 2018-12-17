Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.72, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 60 funds opened new or increased positions, while 34 sold and decreased equity positions in Capitol Federal Financial. The funds in our database now own: 105.18 million shares, up from 104.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Capitol Federal Financial in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Consolidated Edison Inc Com (ED) stake by 8.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 9,686 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc Com (ED)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 123,081 shares with $9.38M value, up from 113,395 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc Com now has $25.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 1.50 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 263,820 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 1.04% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

Knott David M holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 690,400 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 363,632 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 7,250 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has invested 0.28% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.18 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Consolidated Edison had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $83 target. Evercore upgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, November 5 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 19 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 buys, and 0 insider sales for $139,193 activity. RESHESKE FRANCES also bought $79 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, September 30. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 7 shares worth $540 on Friday, November 30. On Sunday, September 30 Muccilo Robert bought $7,153 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 90 shares. Shukla Saumil P also bought $3,975 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $2,290 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert. $2,075 worth of stock was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Wednesday, October 31. 29 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,236 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D.