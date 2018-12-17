Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $190.91. About 3.00M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 99.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 116,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41,000, down from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 855,384 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 32.65% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.47 per share. XEC’s profit will be $186.46 million for 8.61 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.01% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $252,382 activity. The insider TEAGUE L PAUL sold $104,104. Another trade for 1,750 shares valued at $175,175 was made by ALBI JOSEPH R on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 35 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 163 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, April 24. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 24. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 20 by KLR Group. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, February 16. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 15. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, March 31.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $749.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Lg Co Etf (FNDF) by 61,123 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $45.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 70,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,351 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,825 shares. Meridian Counsel invested in 2,867 shares. 215,136 were reported by Earnest Limited. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 67,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Key Group (Cayman) stated it has 1.02M shares or 6.75% of all its holdings. 801,264 are owned by Adage Prtn Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Intll reported 4.50 million shares. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 166,950 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 650 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 3,815 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 846 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 7,772 shares. Of Vermont holds 28,491 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Busey Trust has 1.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thornburg Inv Mgmt accumulated 262,291 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Akre Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 5.33M shares or 13.85% of the stock. Crow Point Prns Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,029 shares. C M Bidwell & reported 0.26% stake. 546,558 are held by Vgi Ptnrs Pty Ltd. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 1,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,250 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 2,289 shares. Polen Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.81 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 281,778 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 5.46M shares or 0% of the stock. Btc Capital reported 30,895 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated accumulated 998 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $329.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 55,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 18. Cowen & Co initiated Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, September 30. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $110 target. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by S&P Research to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 20. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, July 30 by FBR Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $165.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. Stephens maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Cowen & Co. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 31.40 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.