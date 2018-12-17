Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 163.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.93. About 5.81 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord (LYB) by 16.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 92,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 651,666 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.80 million, up from 559,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 2.65 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 5 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, November 5 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 22. On Tuesday, December 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, September 28, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Monday, January 29 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Phase 3 Trial of Rova-T Halted After Shorter Overall Survival – StreetInsider.com” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Pharma Stocks That Could Cure Ailing Portfolios in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, December 12. 50,000 shares were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL, worth $4.88M on Friday, August 17. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M. Shares for $496,274 were bought by TILTON GLENN F. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $90 target in Thursday, December 29 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets.