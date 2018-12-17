Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 16.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76M, up from 38,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 29,497 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 13.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79 million, up from 112,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 12.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitbit Is Not Making Big Money – Cramer’s Lightning Round (5/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2018. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola, The 3 Amigos: FMX Outshines KO And KOF – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Offers A Strong Core Amid Market Wobbles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

