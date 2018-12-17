North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 6,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37 million, down from 55,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 16.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 63.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.77M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

