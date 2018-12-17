Citigroup Decreased Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Stake; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Shorts Decreased By 0.5%

Citigroup Inc decreased Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) stake by 16.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 59,100 shares as Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Citigroup Inc holds 308,900 shares with $10.20 million value, down from 368,000 last quarter. Ebay Inc (Call) now has $27.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 5.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) had a decrease of 0.5% in short interest. CPSS’s SI was 1.31 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.5% from 1.31M shares previously. With 15,300 avg volume, 85 days are for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s short sellers to cover CPSS’s short positions. The SI to Consumer Portfolio Services Inc’s float is 9.48%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.375. About 23,320 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has declined 17.56% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20 activity. 5 shares were sold by CITIGROUP INC, worth $20.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.24 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.45 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 11.23 million shares or 17.67% more from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Cornerstone Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 10,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% or 55,689 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 3,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru owns 34,848 shares. Vanguard accumulated 746,868 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 101,242 shares. Rbf Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 29,374 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 90,569 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% or 14,545 shares in its portfolio. Continental Ltd Liability invested in 1.2% or 1.49 million shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 17,200 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $41 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 20. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, October 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sanders Capital Ltd has 6.00M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 130,764 are owned by Mason Street Limited Liability Corp. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Co accumulated 130 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 65.64 million shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.03% or 41,081 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 owns 24,400 shares. 6,396 were accumulated by Eqis Cap Management. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 567 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Republic holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 89,220 shares. Walleye Trading invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Citigroup Inc increased Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) stake by 166,542 shares to 370,766 valued at $7.86 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pitney Bowes Inc (Put) (NYSE:PBI) stake by 79,200 shares and now owns 139,900 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.09M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. The insider Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558. Another trade for 10,516 shares valued at $354,179 was made by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23. 36,000 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20. Another trade for 3,526 shares valued at $99,473 was made by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. 18,283 shares valued at $522,528 were sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27.