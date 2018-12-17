Hillswick Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 245.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillswick Asset Management Llc bought 207,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,478 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.82 million, up from 84,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillswick Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 23.08M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal

City Holding Company increased its stake in City Hldg Co Com (CHCO) by 2.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 12,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.59M, up from 424,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in City Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 40,867 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 5.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q ROA 1.69%, EST. 1.57%; 25/05/2018 – COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD – WILL NO LONGER BE ACQUIRING 51-PERCENT-STAKE IN UBER’S UNIT IN SINGAPORE, LION CITY HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Tilray Stock Shouldnâ€™t Take the Heat for Aphriaâ€™s Problem – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spotify Isn’t Profitable? Big Deal! – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, United States Steel and AT&T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, October 25. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. Scotia Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $40.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Independent Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, October 25. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Claar Ltd Liability owns 162,967 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt owns 829,070 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Com has 143,804 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited holds 7,536 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clark Estates Ny reported 1.24M shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.22% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Washington holds 2% or 62,215 shares in its portfolio. Signature has 8,878 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Macnealy Hoover holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22,164 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 26,968 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 0.05% or 2,693 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. City Holding Company had 14 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, October 19. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) on Monday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Equalweight” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, October 6. The stock of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, January 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.57 million shares or 2.70% more from 10.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Fincl invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company reported 45,888 shares. 464,739 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Jnba Advisors holds 0.11% or 3,114 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 48,892 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 27,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Savings Bank reported 14,958 shares. Amer Group holds 0% or 11,841 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 38,491 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Davenport And Co Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 10,798 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $719,456 activity. The insider LEGGE JEFFREY DALE sold 325 shares worth $26,254. On Friday, October 26 the insider HYLTON TRACY W II bought $10,836. $322,866 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) was sold by HAGEBOECK CHARLES R. STILWELL CRAIG G also sold $233,633 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares. DERITO JOHN A sold $166,145 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) on Monday, August 27. 100 City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares with value of $7,700 were bought by STRONG-TREISTER DIANE W.

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Holding Company to acquire Poage Bankshares and Farmers Deposit Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STBZ vs. CHCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CHCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K CITY HOLDING CO For: Dec 10 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2018.