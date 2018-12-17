Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 4,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.13M, down from 174,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 5.49M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 21.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 186,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30 million, up from 876,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 1.11 million shares traded or 108.28% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 7 investors sold PPR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.11% more from 41.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 20,950 shares. 176,668 are held by Cambridge Research Inc. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Company invested in 0% or 3,245 shares. Saba LP stated it has 1.19% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ameriprise holds 0% or 164,047 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Com reported 150,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stephens Ar accumulated 19,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.99% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 3,800 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 3,923 shares. Baillie Gifford invested in 0% or 764,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 520,426 shares stake. Mariner Invest Gru Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Fund (KF) by 41,122 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $72.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Malaysia by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ms Emerging Markets (MSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 6.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 129,029 shares. Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,000 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation. Kings Point Mgmt reported 1,661 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cue Financial Gp has 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,593 shares. Advent Capital De holds 28 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Co owns 109,544 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Truepoint Incorporated reported 1,263 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.99% or 36,447 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 50,434 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Professionals has 43 shares. Brown Advisory Lc reported 16,185 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 148,164 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corp has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by Longbow. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, May 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by S&P Research. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Argus Research.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19M. Kadre Manuel bought $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, November 15. $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Thursday, August 16. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28M. On Thursday, August 16 Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,125 shares. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M..

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $4.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 55,190 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $339.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:TSS) by 5,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Nyse Tech Et.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 19.35 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

