Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.13 million, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $71 during the last trading session, reaching $1520.91. About 8.21M shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nice Ltd Sponsored Adr (NICE) by 34.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.32M, down from 203,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nice Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $109.35. About 321,042 shares traded or 58.03% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Alexa’s Bluetooth SDK now widely available – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: New Trends Are Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Might Make an Affordable Streaming Stick – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Faces Even Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Jassy Andrew R also sold $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.92 million was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. On Wednesday, August 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,927 shares. $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.38 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 11.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Solaris Asset Limited Liability accumulated 4.85% or 310 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 56 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 28,733 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 132,222 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.03% or 13,069 shares. 3,465 are held by Private Wealth Advsrs. Carroll Fincl Associate invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,440 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,110 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 439 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 4.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,854 shares.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 5.51% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.27 per share. NICE’s profit will be $75.78 million for 22.78 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive.