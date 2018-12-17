Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 0.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 577 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 62,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.67 million, down from 63,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $17.06 during the last trading session, reaching $854.18. About 454,756 shares traded or 25.31% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 104.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 67,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,233 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, up from 64,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.83% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.73M shares traded or 73.09% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $78.65 million activity. Shares for $10.27M were sold by Finestone Mark A.. Hackney William R. sold $4.96M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, December 7. PLEAS CHARLES III sold $7.22M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, September 20. 5,387 shares were sold by Halsell Rodney C., worth $4.05M on Friday, November 2. The insider HURTADO DOMINGO sold 590 shares worth $524,286. Another trade for 23,700 shares valued at $18.49M was made by RHODES WILLIAM C III on Thursday, September 27.

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autozone Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, November 10. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, December 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 27 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 19 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, September 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, September 20.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,470 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $46.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 45,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 2,500 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 10 shares. Tobam accumulated 0.14% or 4,363 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 3,200 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 15 shares. 3,147 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. First Personal accumulated 0.02% or 95 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 65,763 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust accumulated 17 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 3,405 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Com holds 1,025 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 677 shares. 1,500 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. State Street has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold HAIN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 0.46% more from 92.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Woodstock Corporation holds 46,205 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 36,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 145,081 are held by Great Lakes Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.84M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 56,985 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi invested in 0.28% or 1.64 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 18,966 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 226 shares. Sei Investments Communications accumulated 69,363 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 860,299 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.06% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. 8,294 are owned by Greenwood Cap Assocs Llc.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 29,884 shares to 23,046 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 9,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,090 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Among 31 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Hain Celestial Group had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 17. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 18 by Atlantic Securities. The company was initiated on Friday, July 24 by Maxim Group. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy”. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Bernstein. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Thursday, January 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39.0 target in Friday, August 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by S&P Research given on Thursday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Maxim Group.