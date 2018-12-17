Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 63.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 13,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,733 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $366,000, down from 21,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 2.59M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 194.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 30,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,449 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, up from 15,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 836,443 shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 08/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Commends Dick’s Sporting Goods; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles

Among 37 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. had 166 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, August 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, August 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by Brean Capital. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Monness to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 12.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $116.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 29,370 shares to 476,742 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,500 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold DKS shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 24,778 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Corp In has 0% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 23,923 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 52,978 shares. Ohio-based James Inv Rech Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 343,765 shares. Castleark Limited Com holds 0.04% or 36,600 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Whittier Trust invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 123,485 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 27,830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 21,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has 1.02M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Snow Cap LP owns 92,050 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 255,281 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 1,680 shares. Bell State Bank accumulated 57,492 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 4,599 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 15,852 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 821 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 103,643 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Loomis Sayles And LP invested in 7,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0.08% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 150,366 are owned by Shelton Mngmt. Everence Capital Management holds 0.05% or 4,910 shares in its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corp has 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 68,166 shares.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.48 per share. STX’s profit will be $389.24 million for 6.92 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $473.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 59,049 shares to 690,635 shares, valued at $46.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 14,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $83.00 million activity. 35,000 shares were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J, worth $1.94 million. 23,200 shares were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P., worth $1.23 million on Friday, August 17. Scolnick Kathryn R. had sold 10,577 shares worth $561,850 on Thursday, August 16.