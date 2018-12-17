Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,025 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.82 million, down from 329,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 42.92 million shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 93.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc sold 83,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,130 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $519,000, down from 89,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 10.46 million shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14,288 shares to 210,182 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.65 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05M and $476.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 66,706 shares to 67,206 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 3,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65M for 38.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

