Cna Financial Trimmed Avnet (AVT) Holding By $648,780; Wabash National (WNC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Cna Financial Corp decreased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 16.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 14,745 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 72,961 shares with $3.27 million value, down from 87,706 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 867,383 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02

Among 3 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Wabash National had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) latest ratings:

02/10/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $24 New Target: $22 Maintain

29/06/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Avnet buys software and AI company – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Investorideas.com published: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet And Its Transformation Process Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 32.05% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AVT’s profit will be $114.58 million for 9.14 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Avnet (NYSE:AVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avnet had 5 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 10 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVT in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. GALLAGHER PHILIP R sold $1.04 million worth of stock or 24,068 shares. Shares for $721,039 were sold by Miller MaryAnn G. on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold AVT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 106.82 million shares or 3.11% less from 110.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 80,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 35,174 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 151,014 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 74,272 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 776,865 shares. 12,873 were reported by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 46,817 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Cna Financial Corp increased Chesapeake Energy Co (NYSE:CHK) stake by 78,100 shares to 124,800 valued at $560,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) stake by 36,849 shares and now owns 103,137 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 257,772 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 34.39% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 57.12 million shares or 12.10% less from 64.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Group Inc Inc Lp invested in 0% or 1,542 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 106,614 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd owns 22,113 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 5,241 shares. International reported 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 83,190 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,799 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Profund Limited Liability Corp owns 10,312 shares. Moreover, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 712,124 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 1.41M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 973,083 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $724.52 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 7.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.