Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 1,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.17 million, down from 4,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $69.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1522.03. About 6.44M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.10 million, down from 14,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $69.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1522.03. About 6.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 11. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive”. Loop Capital Markets initiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by GBH Insights given on Thursday, January 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 29 by Benchmark. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1800 target in Friday, April 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer National Bank & Trust owns 6,218 shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt invested in 13,787 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Co accumulated 546 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Inv House Llc reported 16,030 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 161,724 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc stated it has 360 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 17,444 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability reported 5,547 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 4,862 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Waverton Limited holds 75,928 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.44 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.09 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. McGrath Judith A sold $952,500 worth of stock. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. On Wednesday, August 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,054 shares. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 52,776 shares to 276,886 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 14,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These Jaw-Dropping Facts Will Change Your Mind About the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSJ: Amazon Pay coming to stores? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 69.44 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, November 20. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, July 29 by JMP Securities. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by GBH Insights. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 24 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43,469 shares to 46,353 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: False Signals – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Shine in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Tech Shares, Retailer Earnings Roil Markets In Continuing Sell-Off – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Hiding A Big Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Iron has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Int Ca holds 8.03% or 12,844 shares in its portfolio. 1,375 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc reported 911 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Criterion Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,960 shares. Provise Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Management Lllp reported 6,823 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Llc reported 4,091 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.58% or 3,861 shares. Axiom Int Ltd Liability De stated it has 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lehman Finance Resources Incorporated owns 428 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 1,545 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.14% or 195 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 9.15% or 204,833 shares. Accredited has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 583 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.09 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, August 20. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of stock. Zapolsky David had sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million on Thursday, November 15. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. $2.70 million worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513.