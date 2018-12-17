Community Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 8.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 125,523 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80M, down from 136,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 8.34 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82M, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 14.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,925 shares to 16,617 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 80,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,937 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Utd American (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,825 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.94% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 146,189 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 14.89 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 4.93% or 1.03M shares. 462,471 were accumulated by Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 1.16M shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.56% or 22,433 shares. Bislett Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 150,000 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 12,655 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 68,071 shares. Moreover, Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.43% or 560,169 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. 15,100 shares were sold by MANN JENNIFER K, worth $761,040 on Monday, November 19. On Monday, November 5 the insider CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63M. 10,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $479,800 were sold by Perez Beatriz R. DINKINS JAMES L also sold $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $2.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.02 million shares stake. Saturna Cap invested in 0.05% or 16,567 shares. Boston Rech And invested in 0.46% or 8,853 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hrt Finance Ltd has 1.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru holds 130,256 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability reported 4.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 238,366 are owned by Victory Capital Management. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,017 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc invested in 0.16% or 11,085 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,520 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd accumulated 34,324 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.47 million shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd owns 6,050 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. On Monday, July 23 the insider Smith Gordon sold $3.50M.