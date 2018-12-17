Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 16,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,734 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73M, down from 56,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 2.49 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 577.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 9,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, up from 1,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $143.12. About 8.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY THAT FACEBOOK WOULD NOT KNOW IF FOREIGN NATIONALS RUN POLITICAL ADS THROUGH U.S. SHELL CORPORATIONS; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: Facebook Said It Would Conduct Extensive Audit of All Those Apps, but Process Will Take a Long Time; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $530.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,000 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.54M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $243.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,777 shares to 29,063 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).