Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.44 million, down from 40,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $221.13. About 5.84M shares traded or 43.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 1.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.90M, up from 171,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 346,126 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Forbis Mark S, worth $404,727 on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 3,479 shares valued at $459,949 was made by Brown Wesley A on Monday, June 18.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10100 target in Wednesday, July 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 16. Stephens maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Thursday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, August 28.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,095 shares to 249,467 shares, valued at $29.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,690 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,100 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.08% or 26,088 shares. Visionary Asset Inc has invested 0.08% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.22% or 16,434 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 47,172 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 2,366 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 1,562 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa stated it has 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Arrow Corporation reported 120 shares. First Personal Services owns 344 shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Company holds 3,515 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 194,871 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 18,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Management has invested 1.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 93,820 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intact has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 1,665 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 20,470 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.38% or 3,806 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.54% or 5.71 million shares. Invest House Lc, California-based fund reported 108,663 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,247 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 1,142 shares. Ativo Limited reported 0.87% stake. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,018 shares. Personal Advsrs Corporation accumulated 2,143 shares.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1. $2.73M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Another trade for 75 shares valued at $19,607 was made by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $1.53 million was made by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Monday, June 18.