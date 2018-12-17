Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 6,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $119.58. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (KR) by 99.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 735,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.88 million, up from 737,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kroger Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 4.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (Put) (NYSE:DDS) by 105,400 shares to 294,600 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK) by 490,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Johnson Fin Grp stated it has 0.19% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.23% or 134,889 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 7,089 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 7,424 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Natl Tru Company invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Northpointe Cap Lc holds 115,956 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Minnesota-based Whitebox Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lpl Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hexavest Inc accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $2.56 million activity. Kaufman Calvin J had sold 10,500 shares worth $288,397. Shares for $421,370 were sold by Clark Robert W on Friday, December 7. Adcock Mary Ellen had sold 1,850 shares worth $57,739. SARGENT RONALD sold $3,356 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, October 8. $734,106 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by Sharp Erin S. FIKE CARIN L sold $115,056 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks soar as Dow Jones posts one of its five biggest gains ever – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “A Rally Is Coming in Kroger Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kroger, Ocado land tax credit – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 4. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Thursday, June 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Pivotal Research. The rating was downgraded by Vetr on Thursday, September 3 to “Buy”. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 12 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of KR in report on Friday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Travelers Companies goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Now – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “More Skepticism for Travelers Stock as RBC Cuts Rating – Schaeffers Research” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Expands Its Amazon Smart Home Solutions to 11 Additional States – Business Wire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,645 shares to 35,219 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,833 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).