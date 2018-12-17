Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 267.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 133,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,959 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 1.86M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,844 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.47M, down from 57,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 369,290 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $72.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 40,756 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.06 million shares or 7.76% less from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 121,844 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 461,670 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 11,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 11,950 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 64,913 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 40,105 shares. Baystate Wealth reported 30 shares. Carlson Cap LP invested 0.09% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Fir Tree LP has 0.93% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 550,880 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.05% or 1.24 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 16,700 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. SM Energy had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25 target in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 8. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 21 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, December 9. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 19. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Monday, November 2 to “Buy”.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 36,735 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $414.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 16,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $-2.67 EPS, down 9.88% or $0.24 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.76 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.26% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 39 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, June 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, September 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, February 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, November 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 28 by Leerink Swann. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Bank of America. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”.

