Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 170,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $980,000, down from 176,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, down from 2,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $44.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1547.26. About 4.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Since June 18, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 190 sales for $187.07 million activity. $61,674 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. Allanson Joe sold 268 shares worth $40,744. Conway Craig sold $25,742 worth of stock. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.41 million on Wednesday, December 12. The insider Harris Parker sold $254,248. Hawkins Mark J sold $133,517 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, November 22.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce Reports Earnings Below The Cloud Of A Potential ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce’s Position In The Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: Trading SPY, GOOGL and SQ – Investorplace.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy in a Cold Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 278,421 shares to 492,786 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 97,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barometer Cap stated it has 45,380 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Clough Ptnrs LP has invested 2.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 223,500 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,054 shares. Private Asset Incorporated holds 18,652 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 93,845 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 15,569 are owned by Everence Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 412,070 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 2,514 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,520 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited, New York-based fund reported 1,842 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.96 million for 144.42 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CRM in report on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 2 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $84.0 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 20 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Northland Capital.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 70.59 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital. Aegis Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 28. Aegis Capital has “Buy” rating and $117100 target. Susquehanna initiated it with “Positive” rating and $900 target in Monday, January 18 report. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 27. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 5 by Citigroup.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92 million worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of stock. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q had sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31 million on Friday, November 2. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21 million on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31 million on Monday, October 29.