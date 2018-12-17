Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 31.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 443,920 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock declined 19.70%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 966,487 shares with $52.62M value, down from 1.41 million last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $9.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 1.40M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Credit Agricole S A increased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 121.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 80,000 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock declined 29.39%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 146,000 shares with $3.55M value, up from 66,000 last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.35% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 582,519 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.48 million for 17.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of CF in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CF in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, October 2. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CF in report on Friday, November 2 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 10. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, June 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, August 8.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 303,300 shares to 545,084 valued at $89.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 199,546 shares and now owns 958,995 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callaway Golf had 2 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) rating on Friday, August 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold ELY shares while 87 reduced holdings.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 32,554 shares to 39,600 valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coty Inc (Put) (NYSE:COTY) stake by 137,701 shares and now owns 31,500 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.