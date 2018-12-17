Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 843,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 902,410 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30 million, up from 58,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 61,244 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 16.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 169,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.32 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 1.56 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 23. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Morgan Stanley. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, September 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 21 report.

Among 26 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Matador Resources had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Seaport Global downgraded Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, March 30 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura initiated the shares of MTDR in report on Thursday, December 3 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 7 by Northland Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Tuesday, November 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. The rating was upgraded by KLR Group to “Hold” on Wednesday, December 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Sunday, November 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, November 8. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 265,590 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $86.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,570 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Us reported 56,256 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% or 1.37M shares. Westwood Gru reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Corp stated it has 7,019 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Limited Com has 0.42% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 72,500 shares. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 348,746 shares. Patten Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Inc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,604 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited has invested 0.07% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Magnetar Fin Lc reported 16,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 449,198 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 3.39 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 23 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Singleton Van H II had bought 500 shares worth $9,915. FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. had bought 450 shares worth $10,251 on Thursday, November 29. $24,360 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Burkert Craig T. Byerley William M had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,030 on Thursday, November 29. 2,160 shares valued at $49,442 were bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, November 29. 1,500 shares were bought by Baribault Reynald, worth $32,625.