Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 2008% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 100,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.01M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 11,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, up from 113,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 270,832 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY)

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, May 31. As per Friday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Pacific Crest. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 19 report. Nomura initiated NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Monday, April 11. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, October 26.

Havens Advisors Llc, which manages about $239.11 million and $144.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Web Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gramercy Ppty Tr by 29,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,324 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Among 10 analysts covering Cathay Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cathay Bancorp had 36 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) rating on Thursday, October 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $45.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of CATY in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. On Thursday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. On Friday, August 17 the insider TANG ANTHONY M sold $425,000. CHENG DUNSON K had sold 31,000 shares worth $1.20 million on Tuesday, November 27.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) by 49,100 shares to 22,920 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,360 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health.