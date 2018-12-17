Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 9.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc bought 21,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,581 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.32 million, up from 216,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 955,656 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 25.70% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,171 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17 million, up from 642,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 834,537 shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 17,025 shares to 326,985 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 51,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,344 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Among 14 analysts covering Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Pacwest Bancorp had 50 analyst reports since October 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. As per Friday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, March 29. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, September 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by Raymond James. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, December 11 by FBR Capital. The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 105.71 million shares or 0.75% more from 104.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Constellium NV had 34 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSTM in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, April 19. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, November 27 to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, November 23. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was downgraded by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) rating on Friday, October 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $11 target. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp, which manages about $1.47B and $137.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 74,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,100 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).