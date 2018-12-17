Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 19.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,348 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.83 million, up from 31,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 755,490 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 80.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 122,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,898 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 152,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 1.17 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 240,862 shares stake. 16,613 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Akanthos Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5.59% stake. 5,659 are owned by Co Commercial Bank. 7,518 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Invesco Limited reported 260,191 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 59,167 shares. Dupont Management holds 0.01% or 5,046 shares in its portfolio. 10,718 are owned by Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx. Macquarie Group holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Van Eck Associates owns 26,789 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 676,991 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Vaughan Nelson Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 839,540 shares in its portfolio.

More news for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Continental’s Top Tier Acreage Will Not Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. 247Wallst.com‘s article titled: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” and published on December 06, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $335,000 activity.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 104.88% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CLR’s profit will be $312.46 million for 13.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 84,989 shares to 228,103 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 46 analysts covering Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), 33 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Continental Resources Inc. had 200 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Monday, June 11 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, December 8 to “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Wednesday, March 14. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $62.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 2. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 13.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $560.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,022 shares to 150,481 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,977 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 4.30% less from 90.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insur invested 1.69% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Davis R M reported 5,418 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 4,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 392,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 20,585 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 1,238 shares stake. Hemenway Commerce Ltd Co invested in 0.75% or 43,139 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). First Interstate Bancorp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Prudential Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,439 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Polaris Cap stated it has 354,036 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $964,111 activity. SMUCKER MARK T also sold $277,550 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) shares. The insider Knudsen Jeannette L sold $166,104. $55,048 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was sold by Penrose Jill R on Wednesday, June 20. Stanziano Joseph had sold 970 shares worth $101,850 on Tuesday, June 19. SMUCKER RICHARD K also bought $2.06M worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Friday, November 30.