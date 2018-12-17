Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 8.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.45M, up from 39,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 3.07M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 121,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, down from 293,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 1.89M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Connecticut-based Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.19% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Old National National Bank In holds 83,713 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.43% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Foundation Res has invested 5.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Farmers Merchants Invs has 693 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The Maryland-based Marathon has invested 1.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Parkside Financial Bank And Trust accumulated 0.14% or 11,444 shares. Valueworks Ltd reported 4.84% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 671,158 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Management Company, Colorado-based fund reported 37,785 shares. D E Shaw & Com has 6,735 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,520 shares. 6,577 are owned by Federated Investors Pa.

Among 20 analysts covering Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Corning Incorporated had 55 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27.5000 target in Tuesday, May 30 report. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 3 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Friday, June 10. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Friday, March 9 with “Neutral” rating. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Tuesday, September 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.24M for 13.79 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $3.60 million activity. $4,623 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares were sold by Morse David L. On Tuesday, September 4 Pambianchi Christine M sold $334,174 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $143,071 were sold by RIEMAN DEBORAH on Friday, November 16. Shares for $609,626 were sold by Musser Eric S. The insider STEVERSON LEWIS A sold 12,577 shares worth $395,851.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5,038 shares to 29,397 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,995 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, October 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $150 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, July 19. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 5 with “Sector Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Monday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, November 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ballentine Prns has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,080 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 12,835 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 1,885 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,785 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc accumulated 846,793 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 59.62 million shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 0.36% stake. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 39,949 shares. Asset Management holds 3,821 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.41% or 128,316 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 12,661 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested in 0.77% or 8,000 shares. Lynch Associate In owns 41,445 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Capital Ltd reported 150,842 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 15,742 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. $114,673 worth of stock was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. 8,500 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.