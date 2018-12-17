Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 10.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 42,649 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock declined 7.29%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 373,803 shares with $13.09M value, down from 416,452 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 97,233 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 74.21% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 5 analyst reports since June 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 18 report. The stock of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold ATRC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.72 million shares or 1.99% less from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 670,102 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc accumulated 5,159 shares. Citadel Ltd stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 147,410 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 6,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 22,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 0.06% or 911,622 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 448,419 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 37,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 17,385 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management holds 0% or 182,384 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $121,280 activity. Noznesky Justin J also sold $121,280 worth of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) on Wednesday, August 15.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) stake by 66,871 shares to 713,821 valued at $7.03 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 36,146 shares and now owns 269,074 shares. Tailored Brands Inc was raised too.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 137.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 1.54M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) has risen 114.90% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Dsam Partners (London) Ltd holds 4.24% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for 920,582 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 373,898 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.91% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 1.3% in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 70.05 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.