Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Its Meritor (MTOR) Position; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Sentiment Is 1.06

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 73 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 69 reduced and sold their stakes in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The investment managers in our database now possess: 41.16 million shares, up from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oaktree Capital Group LLC in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 47 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 11.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 31,105 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock declined 23.47%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 309,061 shares with $5.98M value, up from 277,956 last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 603,462 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 29.91% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 50,977 shares to 144,053 valued at $9.28 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Rapid7 Inc stake by 41,718 shares and now owns 207,764 shares. James River Group Holdings L (NASDAQ:JRVR) was reduced too.

Since December 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $10.14 million activity. Plomin Joseph A. sold $590,985 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Saturday, December 1. $934,021 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was sold by Nowlan Kevin on Saturday, December 1. Heffron Timothy J. sold $483,494 worth of stock. Bialy Paul had sold 2,697 shares worth $43,315. On Saturday, December 1 the insider Craig Jeffrey A sold $3.89 million. On Saturday, December 1 Villavarayan Chris sold $302,357 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 18,815 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 74.70 million shares or 3.56% less from 77.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Management Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). D E Shaw And Co invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Kbc Gp Nv holds 68,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 221,100 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 284,000 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 635,847 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc owns 226,950 shares. Amer Century owns 96,201 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,638 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 37,318 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 145,600 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritor had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) rating on Thursday, August 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $25 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target in Monday, November 19 report.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.72 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.42M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 5.5% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for 346,236 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il owns 425,567 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 2.76% invested in the company for 94,650 shares. The California-based Blume Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.73% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 67,208 shares.

