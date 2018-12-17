Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 44.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $528,000, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 8.87M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 27.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 22,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48M, up from 80,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 508,993 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pembina Pipeline: Solid Results, Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why This Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline Sees More Growth Ahead in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pembina Pipeline had 9 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. ational Bank Financial downgraded the shares of PBA in report on Monday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Monday, November 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Monday, November 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 11. Credit Suisse downgraded Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on Monday, June 20 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PBA in report on Friday, November 16 to “Outperform” rating.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 1,706 shares to 113 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 21,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,320 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $167.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 300 shares to 500 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold COTY shares while 99 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 489.07 million shares or 0.58% more from 486.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 468,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 2,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.02% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 124 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 805,296 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 26.04 million shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 15,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 31 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.99 million shares. Heritage Invsts reported 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Aperio Ltd Liability owns 154,737 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 768 shares.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125.96 million activity. JAB Cosmetics B.V. bought $31.95 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 24. 2.31M Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares with value of $20.05M were bought by Laubies Pierre.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. COTY’s profit will be $172.87 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.09% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Coty Stock Plunged 21% in November – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018.