Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 40.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 25,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.12 million, down from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Aetna Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS IT ALSO SEEKS REFUND IF NEW MIGRAINE DRUGS DON’T WORK, CAUSE MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 04/05/2018 – Aetna Shareholder Meeting to Be Webcast; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 01/05/2018 – Aetna 1Q Health-Care Medical Benefit Ratio 80.4%; 09/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Allina Health and Aetna Insurance Company; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC; 15/03/2018 – AETNA DROPS AS MONSANTO/BAYER SAID TO FACE ANTITRUST HURDLES

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.95M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 885,290 shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 40.43% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 138,226 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 179,300 were accumulated by Ascend Limited Liability. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 1.67 million shares or 0% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc holds 14,747 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.07% or 1,649 shares in its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability reported 3,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,950 were accumulated by Arrow Financial. Sio Cap Lc holds 4.21% or 60,444 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Llc holds 2,146 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 422,097 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 3,572 shares. 3.75M were reported by Northern Trust. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 53,194 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 27 report. Jefferies maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Outperform”. Cleveland initiated Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Friday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Friday, September 23. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 1. PiperJaffray downgraded Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) rating on Wednesday, October 31. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $206 target.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 55,000 shares to 80,500 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 1.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (NYSE:PF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.55, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold ALNY shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 86.92 million shares or 5.57% less from 92.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 42,446 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 276,551 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Parametrica Management Limited holds 3,740 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12,455 shares. Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 2,408 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.08 million shares. Captrust Advisors has 150 shares. 12 West Capital Management Lp holds 735,000 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 5,689 shares. 61 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 20 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.03% stake.

Among 25 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 123 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, October 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, April 23. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Friday, August 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $5600 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell” on Friday, February 9. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 8.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.57 million activity. Greenstreet Yvonne sold $300,000 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.