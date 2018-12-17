Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32 million, up from 28,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 5.23M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Hi (HCLP) by 88.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 128,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,384 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188,000, down from 145,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Hi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 1.81 million shares traded. Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has declined 55.35% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HCLP News: 19/04/2018 – Hl-CRUSH PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DISTRIBUTION TO $0.225 PER UNIT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PROVIDES UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP HCLP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 30/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP SAYS PROVIDED UPDATE REGARDING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED AT CO’S WHITEHALL FACILITY ON MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS-INCIDENT OCCURRED AT CO’S WHITEHALL FACILITY,DIDN’T AFFECT OPERATIONS/DELIVERY TO CUSTOMERS,NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT; 02/04/2018 Hl-CRUSH PARTNERS LP APPOINTS SCOTT J. PRESTON AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – Hl-CRUSH ISSUES UPDATE REGARDING WHITEHALL INCIDENT

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams Companies Moving Back Into The Delaware Basin – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Novare Capital Management accumulated 20,000 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 3.51 million shares. Wms Prtn Llc owns 8,552 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 76,291 are owned by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 69,563 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 238,300 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt reported 898,187 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 10,473 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Geode Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Street Corp invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Par Cap Mngmt has 1.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.43M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Covington Management owns 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 41,471 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 77,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $897.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,715 shares to 20,526 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 46,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,936 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 17. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 23. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of WMB in report on Friday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was initiated by Seaport Global with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Thursday, September 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 9.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. The insider CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of stock. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, November 6. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $259,422. 1,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $25,750.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $26.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 98,604 shares to 99,604 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 379,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold HCLP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.17 million shares or 29.10% less from 17.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). First Tru has invested 0.03% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Sigma Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 22,714 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 614,424 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 17,384 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 17,720 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 90,244 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.01% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt holds 0.01% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) or 8,200 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Co reported 11,500 shares. Penn Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) for 15,814 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $117,106 activity.

Analysts await Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 103.85% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.52 per share. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hi-Crush Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.56% negative EPS growth.