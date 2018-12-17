Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,895 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.63M, up from 29,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 3.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 250.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 35,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,069 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 14,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 58.29 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. 1,013 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $1.50 million worth of stock was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. 60,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $5.40M were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by TILTON GLENN F on Wednesday, June 27. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. Gosebruch Henry O had sold 42,450 shares worth $3.82M on Thursday, November 29.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $438.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 6,259 shares to 6,455 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 2.71% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,351 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.15% or 19,480 shares. U S Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 4,389 shares. Shoker Counsel holds 22,894 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiemann Advisors Lc holds 1.16% or 16,209 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,604 shares. S R Schill And Assocs accumulated 0.17% or 2,914 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Main Street Rech reported 2.2% stake. 13,990 are owned by Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Private Wealth holds 0.39% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Garland Cap Management stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Management invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Accuvest Advisors has 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,906 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,568 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,870 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Nj holds 0.02% or 29,250 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 194,963 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Thompson Davis, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,781 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,821 shares. Ckw Fin Grp stated it has 22,134 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Markston Int Lc owns 789,479 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. 514,829 are owned by Zacks Inv Mgmt. United Fire Gp has 140,000 shares. 17,988 were reported by Fca Tx. Fiduciary Company holds 0.18% or 214,740 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,761 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 8,736 shares stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.19% or 192.07 million shares.

