Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Bruker Biosciences Corp (BRKR) stake by 29.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 232,722 shares as Bruker Biosciences Corp (BRKR)’s stock declined 11.83%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $33.81M value, up from 778,096 last quarter. Bruker Biosciences Corp now has $4.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 530,433 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has declined 8.69% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 17/04/2018 – DKSH HOLDING AG DKSH.S – DKSH AND BRUKER AXS SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

Credit Agricole S A increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 94.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 26,644 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 54,844 shares with $14.81 million value, up from 28,200 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $108.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $221.92. About 3.92 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, December 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, September 14. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $300 target. Guggenheim maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $275 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, December 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2018 : ADBE, COST, GTIM, CHKE – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe’s Q4 Report: The Street Reacts (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Carderock Inc has 0.53% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 137,500 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability holds 1,765 shares. Srs Inv Mngmt Lc holds 6,758 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 864,860 shares. Caxton Lp owns 3,413 shares. 2,525 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Conestoga Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,330 shares. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advisors has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 536 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 6,905 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 14,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.44% or 839,232 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De owns 312,145 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. 424,936 are held by Mar Vista Inv Ltd Liability Company.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold 2,910 shares worth $760,121. 75 shares were bought by Ricks David A, worth $19,607. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73M. 6,000 shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M, worth $1.53 million on Monday, June 18. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 15,000 shares worth $3.94 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BRKR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 0.78% less from 99.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). 4,594 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 91,610 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 523 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.25% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.16% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Barclays Plc invested in 119,080 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc reported 173,227 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 23,130 shares. 210,000 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp accumulated 43,460 shares. Btim has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 416,782 shares.