Crescent Park Management Lp decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 10% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 11,563 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock declined 26.84%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 104,064 shares with $13.59 million value, down from 115,627 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $11.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.14. About 619,255 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED COSTS; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:

Among 10 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, October 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Wedbush. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, August 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Barclays Capital. See Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) latest ratings:

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.39 per share. EFX’s profit will be $160.37 million for 18.26 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Monday, October 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EFX in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $137 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. Barclays Capital maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Friday, October 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Pcl holds 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 15,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 99 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mackenzie reported 1.91M shares stake. 2,829 are held by Huntington Comml Bank. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.08% stake. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 54,334 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0% or 1,466 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 14,561 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 295,319 shares. Conning accumulated 2,643 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has invested 0.5% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 165,619 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

