Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 72.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.79 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 202.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 59,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,268 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.61M, up from 29,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 5.56 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M

Among 21 analysts covering Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 45,657 shares. Df Dent And Company Incorporated invested in 58,471 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 763 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 0.07% or 5,104 shares. 75 are held by Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas-based Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Lc holds 13,066 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 392,256 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C Worldwide Holdings A S invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Voya Invest Management Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Busey owns 0.72% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 69,540 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K also bought $95,568 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares. Shares for $580,610 were bought by Melone Anthony J..

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $396.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.71 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $102.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peoples Finance Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 450 shares. Martin Currie reported 0.17% stake. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 8,910 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs Inc invested in 3,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.3% or 270,641 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 595 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Indiana Trust And Inv Management holds 1,885 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.08% or 26,964 shares in its portfolio. Summit Grp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,100 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability has 4,250 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associate reported 7,306 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $871.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,590 shares to 202,569 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 29,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,630 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).