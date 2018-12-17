Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,448 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.84M, down from 72,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $192.92. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by 5387.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 241,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.79 million, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 1.13M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 18 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Crown Holdings had 60 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, October 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, April 13 report. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 20. Wells Fargo upgraded Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on Monday, October 22 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 5. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Credit Suisse.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,697 shares to 29,704 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 14,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,615 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 143.19 million shares or 14.79% more from 124.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 300 shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 19,183 shares. Fil reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt has 20,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Lp invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brown Advisory holds 4,616 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 7.74 million shares. 428,733 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. 3.14 million were reported by Cooke And Bieler Lp. Huntington National Bank invested in 2,022 shares. 12,373 are owned by Cobblestone Limited Liability Corp Ny. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 463,284 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 1.62M shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. 18,821 were reported by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $100,833 activity. Funk Andrea J. also bought $24,962 worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares. 2,500 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares with value of $100,630 were bought by URKIEL WILLIAM S.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 21.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J & holds 0.39% or 6,298 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.91% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wade G W And has 68,100 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 1,319 shares. Salient Trust Lta holds 66,481 shares. Evanston Dba Evanston Advsrs has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 23,709 shares. Marco Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Modera Wealth Lc invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Webster National Bank N A holds 0.7% or 23,749 shares. Brouwer Janachowski holds 0.05% or 1,211 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,394 shares. Northrock Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 4,107 shares.