Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 7,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.21M, down from 172,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 7.24 million shares traded or 20.11% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,980 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, down from 15,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.45. About 2.39M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. Shares for $4.35 million were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15. 3,000 shares valued at $509,612 were bought by Malcolm Mark on Friday, October 26. 600 shares valued at $100,585 were bought by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Kistler holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.24% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ruggie Capital Grp reported 273 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Ca reported 1,121 shares stake. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 1.77% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 125,247 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 10,783 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 50,172 shares stake. 623 are owned by Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,174 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). London Of Virginia invested in 1.90M shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 3,414 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated owns 8,920 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Top Defense Stock to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Bags a $1.2 Billion Deal for Abrams M1 Tanks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 27 report. Goldman Sachs maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Monday, May 2. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. On Wednesday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 19. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57 million for 13.76 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,368 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ghp Advsrs holds 0.82% or 83,000 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital has invested 0.29% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Archford Strategies Llc accumulated 1,628 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 645 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5.25 million are owned by Alleghany De. 1,300 are held by Optimum Advisors. 9,423 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Lc. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 19,967 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.33% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 941,144 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.38% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 643,053 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 17,899 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Continental (UAL) Gains on Expansion Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian National Gains From Multiple Tailwinds: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CSX accused of violating employees’ medical leave rights – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSX, Triumph Group and FactSet Research Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $923.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,207 shares to 247,411 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29. The company was maintained on Friday, July 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, September 13 report. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Tuesday, January 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $67.0 target. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Atlantic Securities initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by UBS.