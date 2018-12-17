Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80 million, up from 153,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 18.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 32.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold 14,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,001 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 5.32 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Lc holds 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 57,643 shares. Mawer Invest Management Ltd holds 1.25% or 2.25M shares. Zwj Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,360 shares. Reilly Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,623 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 628,320 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 128,384 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7,655 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 24,577 shares. Fincl Architects stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Boys Arnold & reported 3,866 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.18% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 83,690 shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pitcairn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 20,412 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 4,017 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.39% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $117.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,892 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Monday, January 30. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Market Underperform” rating by Avondale on Friday, February 12. Barclays Capital maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Monday, January 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.49M for 16.15 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, May 9 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 16 by UBS. Citigroup initiated the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. Wunderlich maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 18 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $48 target in Thursday, July 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $28.93 million activity. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M was made by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. Tan Irving sold $1.36 million worth of stock. $3.30 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Kramer Kelly A.. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wms Prns Llc holds 2.68% or 490,459 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 908,819 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Company reported 520,800 shares stake. West Coast Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bp Plc reported 604,000 shares stake. Lynch In reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Excalibur Mgmt Corp has 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,058 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Schulhoff & Comm owns 40,183 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 1.33 million shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).