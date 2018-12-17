Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,776 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.02 million, down from 87,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.31. About 22.53M shares traded or 178.22% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del New Com (USB) by 65.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 47,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,107 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, down from 72,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 3.27M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 9,356 shares. Orleans Management Corporation La reported 61,168 shares. 190,770 are owned by Maverick. 8,932 are owned by First Commonwealth Fin Pa. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc holds 1.81% or 5.05 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Efg Asset (Americas) has 0.13% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 42,824 shares. Moreover, First Eagle Investment Limited Co has 1.56% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 11.75 million shares. Vision invested in 13,010 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.44% or 345,947 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.16% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested in 1.33% or 69,169 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Limited Company has 1.61% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 50,753 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001 worth of stock. Shares for $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R on Thursday, October 18. von Gillern Jeffry H. also sold $730,517 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares. $9.71M worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were sold by CECERE ANDREW.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.42 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) by 11,952 shares to 75,510 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.45 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.