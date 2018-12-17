Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Energen Corporation (EGN) by 49.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 22,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 23,170 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00 million, down from 45,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Energen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44M shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 21/05/2018 – Icahn May Beneficially Own About 4.1% of Energen; 21/05/2018 – Paul Singer’s Elliott Management also holds a stake in Energen and sided with Corvex last year; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 08/05/2018 – Number of ‘For’ Votes for Energen Nominees Ranged From 55.4M to 81.4M; 21/05/2018 – Icahn teams up with protege in Energen deal that makes for an activist trifecta; 08/05/2018 – Energen 1Q Net $118.9M; 07/03/2018 – Elliott Management: Supports Energen’s Decision to Immediately Initiate Review of Strategic Alternatives; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $356.2 MLN VS $240.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Production Beats 1Q18 Guidance Midpoint by 4%; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN SAYS EXPANDED BOARD BY APPOINTING VINCENT INTRIERI & JONATHAN COHEN

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 28.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 19,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46 million, up from 67,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 186,350 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 26.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MATX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 35.09 million shares or 2.15% less from 35.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58,514 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Art Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 6,211 shares. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,994 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp owns 630,161 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 286,701 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 16,843 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 12,350 shares. Capital Investors owns 1.88 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,454 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited owns 2.53 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 22,302 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 61,000 shares. 7,777 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 4,427 shares to 433,045 shares, valued at $50.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $154,508 activity. Fukunaga Mark H bought $144,970 worth of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) on Friday, September 7. 2,750 shares valued at $109,283 were sold by Heilmann Peter T on Monday, December 3.

Among 6 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Matson had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Sunday, January 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) on Thursday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32.0 target in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $266.57 million activity. Shares for $173,727 were sold by LYNCH RUSSELL E. JR. on Thursday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold EGN shares while 123 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 83.52 million shares or 5.18% less from 88.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 5,776 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 36,349 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,232 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) for 132,934 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 64,414 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 415 shares. Arosa Management LP holds 0.9% or 61,000 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd holds 4.66% or 2.99M shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 44 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 84,498 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 762,905 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 562,759 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Energen Corporation had 147 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, April 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets on Friday, February 12 with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $69.0 target. Mizuho initiated Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) on Thursday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 18 report. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 9 by JP Morgan.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $293.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 7,988 shares to 32,133 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emrg Mk Etf (EEM).