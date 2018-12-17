Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 8.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,100 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 110,235 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 15.32% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT SAYS IT’S NOT CHANGING FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR IS FOR APPROXIMATELY 34 FLIGHT DISPATCHERS AT COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $10-$12; 15/04/2018 – RT @zkouwe: $ALGT story on @60Minutes shows the need for more activist short sellers – maybe they would have caught this earlier CC: @muddy…; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/04/2018 – Allegiant Announces 5 New Nonstop Routes With Fares As Low As $49; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 CAPEX EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS OF $300 MLN

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 72.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, up from 30,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 600,842 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 10.72% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $89.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 167,700 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $316.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 89,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold CVI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 90.81 million shares or 3.54% more from 87.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 5,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management owns 20,952 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Evanston Investments Dba Evanston Advsrs has 0.94% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 106,843 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 406,102 shares. Valueworks Ltd has 27,874 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 374,414 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 210,000 shares. Vanguard Group reported 1.97 million shares. Cushing Asset Management LP reported 327,313 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 30,481 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 28,607 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 14,724 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 8,892 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Among 3 analysts covering CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CVR Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 10. Piper Jaffray maintained CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rating on Friday, September 16. Piper Jaffray has “Underweight” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 7.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Update On CVR Refining Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Plug Power files to sell 21.2 million shares – Albany Business Review” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The Cooper Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Carl Icahn’s Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sugar Land refining co. names two new directors to board – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.33 million activity. 12,000 shares were bought by REDMOND JOHN, worth $1.38M.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $148.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 138,000 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $295.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 201,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc..

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New KCI could be midcontinent hub for Southwest – Kansas City Business Journal” on November 19, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “FedEx (FDX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in The Cards? – Zacks.com” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Large Insider Buying Trades That Are Too Big to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Travel Company declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Allegiant Travel had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 9 by Bank of America. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Thursday, July 30. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital downgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Friday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, December 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ALGT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 13.53% less from 15.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Citigroup has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 186 shares. Fund Management Sa has 41,931 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Timessquare Mngmt Limited holds 6,350 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 8,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 386 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Schwab Charles Investment holds 0.01% or 113,075 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc invested in 0.01% or 568,096 shares. Gsa Prns Llp reported 15,436 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 300 shares. Rk Asset Management Lc stated it has 4.51% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Ent Fincl Service accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. 442 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership.