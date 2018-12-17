Cwm Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 54.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 21,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.73M, up from 39,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 7.37 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,306 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, up from 8,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $192.16. About 1.69M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $3.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18,893 shares to 39,811 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 25,000 shares. Contrarius Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 188,898 shares. Brown Advisory Lc stated it has 25,922 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 360,239 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 16,375 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 81,712 were accumulated by Fiduciary. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Co accumulated 27,655 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr has invested 0.93% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Co invested in 0.03% or 4,791 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 117,008 shares. Sunbelt Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 8,028 shares. Confluence Invest Management has 1.57% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.23% or 321,304 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadinha And Limited Liability holds 74,324 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,144 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,488 shares. Fidelity National Fincl holds 40,325 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Martin And Incorporated Tn holds 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,792 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 8.37M shares. Broderick Brian C reported 2.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Utd Bancshares holds 0.17% or 1,300 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 9,514 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Communication holds 0.63% or 5,479 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 117,840 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited invested in 0.37% or 181,787 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 1.91% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neumann Mngmt owns 7,066 shares. Penobscot Management Communication reported 1.62% stake.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. On Friday, October 26 PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.

