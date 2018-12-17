Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Covanta Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 30 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVA in report on Monday, October 29 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. See Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $19 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16 New Target: $17 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Maintain

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 19.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.47 per share. CFR’s profit will be $112.53 million for 13.07 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.27 million activity. 1,391 shares were sold by Berman Bobby, worth $140,658 on Monday, November 19. The insider Dawson Samuel G. bought $349,709. ALVAREZ CARLOS had bought 54,000 shares worth $5.06M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 19,161 shares. State Street accumulated 4.37 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,048 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 101,057 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,588 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0.05% or 2,542 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,748 shares. Financial Architects reported 11 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 244,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crossvault Management Ltd Llc owns 6,280 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 1,107 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). The Texas-based B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.93% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Among 2 analysts covering Cullen\/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cullen\/Frost Bankers has $115 highest and $99 lowest target. $102’s average target is 10.82% above currents $92.04 stock price. Cullen\/Frost Bankers had 4 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, November 12 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) rating on Monday, October 29. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, December 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report.

The Cullenfrost Bankers Inc’s director Cynthia Comparin bought – 1,000 shares of Cullenfrost Bankers Inc, based on the stock price per share of $93.4 for each one share. Cynthia Comparin’s shares now has a value of nearly $93,380 U.S. Dollars. This trade was reported on December 17, 2018 and is already filed with the D.C. based-SEC. The public filing is ready for review to the public here. At the moment, she possess a total of 1,000 shares or 0.00% of Cullenfrost Bankers Inc’s market capitalization.

