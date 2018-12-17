D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 38.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 32,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,464 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43M, down from 84,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 15.11M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 89.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $569,000, down from 47,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 519,920 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76 million for 17.54 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cybersecurity Short Sellers Focus on Favorites – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point’s (CHKP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Intel unveils how it wants to get its mojo back – Portland Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Under-the-Radar Driverless Car Companies – Nasdaq” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DigiTimes: Intel CPU shortage easing in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $354.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 15,612 shares to 72,952 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc. Class A (NYSE:UA).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. $557 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. On Wednesday, July 25 Shenoy Navin sold $66,324 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,265 shares. Rodgers Steven Ralph sold 2,213 shares worth $116,028.