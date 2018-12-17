D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 24.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 15,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79M, up from 61,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 6.18 million shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 6.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 516,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $822.37 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 3.02M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $354.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,308 shares to 3,790 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 68,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,580 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VLO’s profit will be $462.46M for 16.64 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.77% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $66.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.88M shares to 13.91 million shares, valued at $416.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 68,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

