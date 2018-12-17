David Rothenstein Sold 2000 shares of Ciena (CIEN) in an Insider Trade; Shorts at Cdw (CDW) Lowered By 20.37%

Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) had a decrease of 20.37% in short interest. CDW’s SI was 1.82M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 20.37% from 2.28 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 2 days are for Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s short sellers to cover CDW’s short positions. The SI to Cdw Corporation’s float is 1.21%. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 668,687 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 2.96 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

The insider, and Ciena Corp’s Sr. VP – General Counsel, David Rothenstein, sold 2,000 company shares on 17-12-2018, valued by the market at roughly $69,337 (at $34.7 for a share). David Rothenstein right now owns 264,862 shares or 0.17% of the company’s total market capitalization. The sale was made on 17-12-2018 and this act was unveiled in a filing which was filed with the SEC. This filing is accessible for free here.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 58,000 shares. 349 are held by Ent Corporation. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 18,900 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 1.56 million shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 11,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 313 shares. 12,339 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 15,570 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 3.88 million shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Company holds 0% or 93 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Ciena Corp has $45 highest and $23 lowest target. $35.82’s average target is 7.76% above currents $33.24 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 31 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 21. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 14 report. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, October 1. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 31. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Tuesday, November 20.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 52 insider sales for $5.35 million activity. Shares for $51,910 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Wednesday, June 27. McFeely Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $33,094. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B also sold $67,482 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $52,007 was sold by FRODSHAM JAMES. Another trade for 2,077 shares valued at $53,067 was sold by Rothenstein David M. $330,821 worth of stock was sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, June 21. 584 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $14,921 were sold by PETRIK ANDREW C.

Among 2 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDW had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CDW in report on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $22.34 million activity. Shares for $522,282 were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A.. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $333,880 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, July 10. The insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.45M. KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold $216,074 worth of stock. On Wednesday, December 12 CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.37M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 14,900 shares. 6,111 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $531,296 were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A. The insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold 10,000 shares worth $876,910.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 21 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corp invested in 0.03% or 33,444 shares. Century Companies holds 2.40M shares. Element Management Ltd holds 17,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 347,063 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.13 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 4.59M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.91% or 1.22 million shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 8,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested in 1,650 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Limited Liability Company invested in 44,400 shares. Cap Guardian Trust owns 1,007 shares. 60,892 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gam Hldg Ag owns 26,558 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.1% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.