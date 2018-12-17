Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID) had an increase of 7.67% in short interest. SID’s SI was 5.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.67% from 4.67 million shares previously. With 1.77M avg volume, 3 days are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID)’s short sellers to cover SID’s short positions. The SI to Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A.’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.355. About 1.41M shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has declined 3.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75

Davidson D A & Company decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 4.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 6,637 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 136,443 shares with $11.56 million value, down from 143,080 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $113.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 4.19M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Campion Andrew had sold 2,907 shares worth $223,403. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06M. Shares for $11.86 million were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36M. 5,741 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott. $1.45M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S..

Among 21 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike had 31 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 29. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 29 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. HSBC downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, October 3 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.98% or 125,785 shares. Usca Ria Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 7,792 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 173,717 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Business Fin Services Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,523 shares. 432,948 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Atlanta Management Company L L C reported 348,566 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 288,360 shares. First Bankshares holds 0.28% or 48,430 shares in its portfolio. At Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 2,831 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 2.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc has 66,516 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.13 million shares. Duncker Streett And, a Missouri-based fund reported 38,472 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.55 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy divisions. It has a 3.29 P/E ratio. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.

