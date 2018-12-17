Davidson D A & Company increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 903 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 13,781 shares with $27.60M value, up from 12,878 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $759.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $39.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1552.27. About 4.57M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 201 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 136 decreased and sold stock positions in Veeva Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 104.55 million shares, up from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Veeva Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 8 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 116 Increased: 126 New Position: 75.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.79 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 72.11 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5.38% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. for 5.44 million shares. Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 215,608 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc has 4.07% invested in the company for 90,000 shares. The Missouri-based Jag Capital Management Llc has invested 3.39% in the stock. Ithaka Group Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 200,354 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 31 sales for $30.75 million activity.

The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 489,921 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59M for 73.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts raise Veeva targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: An Asymmetric Short – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best of the Best Stocks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel, Barnes & Noble Education, and Veeva Systems Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability owns 439 shares. Federated Pa holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 226,838 shares. Palladium Lc accumulated 655 shares. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.52% or 1,711 shares. 670 are owned by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. The Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 4.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Lp reported 45,000 shares. Moreover, Dillon & Associates has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.34 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.39% or 162,902 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 5,602 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Meridian reported 1,096 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 308,478 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.77% or 7,826 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley. $8.02M worth of stock was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $2.32 million worth of stock or 1,230 shares. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 1,726 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31M. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q had sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, November 2.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. Wedbush maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 27 with “Buy”. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Trends Are Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,271 shares to 16,032 valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 4,048 shares and now owns 38,901 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) was reduced too.